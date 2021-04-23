Election Coverage

x

3 candidates vying for McAllen District 3 seat

Posted 5:44 AM 4/23/2021 by Allysa Cole

Three candidates are seeking election for the city McAllen’s District 3 commissioner’s position.

Incumbent District 3 Commissioner Omar Quintanilla says he wants to finish the work he started four years ago.

"We have done significant work in terms of improving the

4/20/2021

McAllen mayoral candidates discuss their goals for the city

Posted 7:52 PM 4/22/2021 by Monica De Anda

This election season, McAllen residents will have to choose between five candidates for the next mayor of McAllen. 

Among those seeking your vote is Veronica Vela Whitacre, who's served on the McAllen commission for eight years and is currently the mayor pro tem. Whitacre says her top

Three incumbent commissioners hope to keep seats in Pharr

4/19/2021

Early voting underway: Hear from Brownsville Commissioner District 3 candidates

Posted 7:52 PM 4/22/2021 by Rudy Mireles

While election officials in Cameron County said there's a dramatic drop in people early voting, compared to last November, some candidates took the time to get their message to voters.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said only about 250 people voted on Monday.



Be informed before hitting the polls: Hidalgo County Elected Officials say do your research

4/18/2021

Early voting kicks off with slow turnout in Cameron County

Posted 7:51 PM 4/22/2021 by Crystal Martinez

Early voting for the May 1 election is underway, but Cameron County Elections Administrator Remmie Garza says things are off to an unexpected start.

"This year things have started out pretty slow, given how much activity we had last November," Garza said. "It's kind of surprising that it

Immigration among key topics discussed at McAllen mayoral debate

Posted 1:12 PM 4/22/2021 by Tony Velasquez Jr.

Five McAllen mayoral candidates took the stage Wednesday in a debate hosted by the Libre Initiative, a Texas group committed to empowering the Hispanic community.

Each candidate explained why he or she should be the one to replace longtime McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, who is not seeking

