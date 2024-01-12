News - Cold Front
Today
Tips on protecting your car against the cold weather
Posted 5:22 PM 1/12/2024 by Sarah Cervera
As you get ready for the cold weather in the forecast, experts are recommending you also prepare your car for the drop in temperatures in the forecast.
Santiago Cazarez, the manager at Pueblo Tires & Services in Weslaco, said the cold weather will cause tires to lose air.(More)...
Yesterday
Brutal Arctic blast to drop temperatures to minus 30s as the coldest air of winter spreads across the US
Today
WATCH LIVE: Arctic cold front on the way
Posted 5:44 PM 1/12/2024 by KRGV First Warn 5 Weather
News Video
-
LIST: Warming shelters opening across the Valley
-
Tips on protecting your car against the cold weather
-
Weslaco hardware store owner provides tips on preparing your home ahead of...
-
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses upcoming Arctic blast
-
Donna police seeking man accused of shooting girlfriend in the shoulder