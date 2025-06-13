Home
Three Edinburg officers honored at award ceremony at State Capitol
Three Edinburg police officers were honored at the State Law Enforcement Achievement Awards, according to the news release. Two of the officers were awarded the...
Fugitive wanted on capital murder charge apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended a man...
Nationwide protests against immigration raids escalate, leading to arrests and curfews
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Protests over federal immigration...
Weather
Friday, June 13, 2025: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County, over 37,000 outages reported
A total of more than 37,000 power outages...
Thursday, June 12, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Vipers hosting Nike youth basketball camp in late June
The RGV Vipers are hosting a Nike Basketball Camp this summer from June 23rd to June 26th. The camp will be run at the Vipers...
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
The UTRGV athletic department announced a new extension...
Elementary aged kids learn fundamentals of football from UTRGV coaches
UTRGV football finished off another week of hosting...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Kyomi the Pitbull mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Tres agentes de Edinburg homenajeados en ceremonia de entrega de premios en el Capitolio del estado
Tres oficiales de policía de Edinburg fueron honrados en los Premios de Logros de Aplicación de la Ley del Estado, según el comunicado de prensa. ...
Fugitivo buscado por homicidio capital fue detenido en el Puente Internacional Hidalgo
La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de...
Tercera temporada de 'Star Trek' en Paramount Plus
Una nueva serie sobre la naturaleza con Ryan...
Take 5
Noticias RGV
