McAllen police arrest teen accused of assaulting a 15-year-old juvenile
A teen wanted by McAllen police for allegedly assaulting a juvenile has been arrested. According to a news release, 17-year-old Xzavion Hinojosa was arrested on...
Man freed from vehicle following crash near Alton
A man was freed from a vehicle following...
Thursday, July 3, 2025: Mainly dry, warmer, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weather
Thursday, July 3, 2025: Mainly dry, warmer, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 2, 2025: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Flood advisory expires in Cameron and Willacy counties
A flood advisory was in effect in Cameron...
Sports
'The disappointment is huge:' Cuban women's volleyball team denied US visa to compete in Puerto Rico
HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — The Cuban women's national volleyball team was denied a chance to play in a tournament in Puerto Rico following the new visa...
UPenn reaches agreement with Trump administration on transgender athletes and erases Lia Thomas’ records
Originally Published: 01 JUL 25 16:58 ET ...
Arsyn Sadlier, state champion, and Bella Fernandez, a national medalist, are leading the charge for RGV Wrestling
San Juan, TX -- Arsyn Sadlier had an...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 3 de Julio: Nublado con humedad, temperaturas en los 91s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Rescatan a un hombre atrapado en su vehículo tras un accidente cerca de Alton
Un hombre fue liberado de un vehículo luego...
Policía de McAllen arresta a un adolescente acusado de agredir a un menor
Un adolescente buscado por la policía de McAllen...
