Latest Starship launch attracts large crowd watching from South Padre Island
On Tuesday, SpaceX held the ninth launch of their Starship rocket from their location near Starbase. Starship launches continue being something everyone who comes out...
Consulting firm to review Edinburg CISD policies following gun incident at Edinburg North
A consulting firm will review the policies that...
Starship’s 9th launch test ends with rocket falling apart
SpaceX headed into their 9th Starship launch on...
Weather
Thousands without power in Houston as thunderstorms roll through Texas toward southeastern US
Thousands in the Houston area are without power after hefty thunderstorms with 70-mile-per-hour winds, hail and lightning rolled in early Tuesday morning, downing power lines and...
Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Evening thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 26, 2025: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Texas Southmost women's soccer adds Raymondville's Briana Sanchez
Raymondville's Briana Sanchez signed her letter of intent to join the Texas Southmost Scorpions women's soccer program on Tuesday afternoon. Sanchez served as captain of...
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signed to run track at...
UTRGV track & field sets program record as Vaquero athletes seek to clinch trip to NCAA championship meet
The first rounds of the 2025 NCAA Division...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 25, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Vertido de diesel pudo contribuir al accidente en el que murió un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza
Un accidente que mató a un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de EE.UU. en McAllen puede haber sido causada por un derrame de diesel en la...
La policía busca sospechosos acusados de robar el coche de Palmview Whataburger
El Departamento de Policía de Palmview está buscando...
El superintendente del distrito escolar de Mercedes dimite tras ser arrestado por conducir ebrio
El superintendente del distrito Escolar de Mercedes Benjamín...
