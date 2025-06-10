Home
Body found in Norfolk, Virginia during ongoing search for missing Brownsville sailor
A body has been found in Norfolk, Virginia where Brownsville sailor, Angelina Resendiz, has gone missing, according to the family spokesperson, Kimberly Wimbish. Naval Criminal...
Edinburg neighbors express concern after man climbs roof while running from police
An unidentified man is now recovering in a...
Valley residents react to ICE arrests at Alamo Flea Market
Business was as usual Monday at the Alamo...
Weather
Tuesday, June 10, 2024: Very hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Staff vacancies hit Texas weather offices as they brace for a busy hurricane season
" Staff vacancies hit Texas weather offices...
Monday, June 9, 2025: Hot and humid with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV women’s basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
The UTRGV women’s basketball team announced the addition of five freshman and three junior transfers on Monday. Erin Maguire, originally from Belfast, North Ireland, joins...
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie hosted his...
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
Highlights from FC Brownsville's 1-1 draw against Oklahoma...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 8, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Hallan cadáver en Norfolk, Virginia durante la búsqueda de la marinera de Brownsville desaparecida
Se ha encontrado un cuerpo en Norfolk, Virginia, donde la marinera de Brownsville, Angelina Resendiz, estaba desaparecida, según la portavoz de la familia, Kimberly Wimbish. ...
SpaceX alista el próximo lanzamiento de prueba
SpaceX prepara su próximo lanzamiento de prueba. La...
Programa de prevención de abuso a los adultos mayores
El mes de junio es el mes de...
