Survivors describe devastation after Central Texas flooding: "There's nothing left"
Originally Published: 06 JUL 25 11:03 ET By Bo Evans Click here for updates on this story CENTRAL TEXAS ( KTVT ) --...
In Sinaloa's capital, news of a boxing scion's arrest and allegations of cartel ties cause unease
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Inside a sports arena...
Texas officials face scrutiny over response to catastrophic and deadly flooding
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Before heading to bed...
Weather
Sunday, July 6, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, July 5, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, July 4, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
In Sinaloa's capital, news of a boxing scion's arrest and allegations of cartel ties cause unease
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Inside a sports arena in Sinaloa state's capital, the crowd was sparse early on the card as young amateur boxers in puffy...
Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE for deportation, federal officials say
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Famed Mexican boxer Julio...
'The disappointment is huge:' Cuban women's volleyball team denied US visa to compete in Puerto Rico
HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — The Cuban women's national...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 6, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Baby Red-Eared Slider
Noticias RGV
Muertes por inundaciones en Texas se acercan a 70, mientras 11 campistas siguen desaparecidos
KERRVILLE, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — La cifra de muertos por las inundaciones que arrasaron el centro de Texas aumentó a al menos 67 el domingo, mientras...
En la capital de Sinaloa, el arresto de heredero del box y sus vínculos con cártel generan inquietud
CULIACÁN, México (AP) — Dentro de una arena...
Cómo las condiciones climáticas propiciaron las letales inundaciones repentinas en Texas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cantidades increíbles de humedad en...
