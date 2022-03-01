x

1 hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

1 hour 50 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 March 01, 2022 9:42 AM March 01, 2022 in News - Local

A man has been taken to a McAllen hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco Tuesday morning. 

Crews arrived to the 1300 block of Texas Blvd and found a man on the roadway, according to Weslaco Fire Department Chief Antonio Lopez.  

He was taken to a McAllen hospital for further evaluation. 

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, Lopez said. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days