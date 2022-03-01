1 hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

A man has been taken to a McAllen hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the 1300 block of Texas Blvd and found a man on the roadway, according to Weslaco Fire Department Chief Antonio Lopez.

He was taken to a McAllen hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, Lopez said.