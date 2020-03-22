x

1 in custody, 1 wanted following deadly shooting in Edinburg

5 hours 29 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 March 22, 2020 4:11 PM March 22, 2020 in News - Local

EDINBURG – Authorities in Edinburg are searching for a second person after a deadly shooting on Sunday.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Sunday on Esperanza Street in Edinburg.

Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres says a man was found shot dead.

One man is in custody and authorities are still searching for another perosn.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days