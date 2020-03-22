1 in custody, 1 wanted following deadly shooting in Edinburg
EDINBURG – Authorities in Edinburg are searching for a second person after a deadly shooting on Sunday.
The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Sunday on Esperanza Street in Edinburg.
Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres says a man was found shot dead.
One man is in custody and authorities are still searching for another perosn.
