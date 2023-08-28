x

1-on-1 with Houston Texans G Shaq Mason

3 hours 46 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, August 27 2023 Aug 27, 2023 August 27, 2023 11:01 PM August 27, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans invested over $167 million dollars on the offensive line.

Brandon Benitez caught up with one of the O-line's key members in Guard Shaq Mason ahead of the upcoming regular season. The two-time Super Bowl champ spoke about this year's Texans squad.

Click on the video above for more.

