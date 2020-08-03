2 additional cases of COVID-19 reported at Evins Regional Juvenile Center
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced on Monday that two youths at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Evins Regional Juvenile Center is one of five detention centers for children operated by the department.
Since the start of the pandemic, 54 staff members and 30 youths at the juvenile center have tested positive for COVID-19.
