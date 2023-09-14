2 arrested in connection with 8-liner investigation at McAllen business

Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with an ongoing 8-liner investigation into a business, according to the McAllen Police Department.

McAllen police spokeswoman Olivia Lopez confirmed the investigation was happening at Sofia's Sweepstakes, located at the 5000 block of N. 23rd Street.

Police were seen at the business conducting the investigation Thursday morning.

Charges against the two unidentified individuals who were arrested are pending, Lopez added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

RELATED STORY: HCSO: Nine arrested in 'illegal gambling' raid in Sullivan City