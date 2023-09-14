HCSO: Nine arrested in 'illegal gambling' raid in Sullivan City

Nine people were arrested after the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at a game room on Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Sheriff’s office: 11 people detained as part of ‘illegal gambling’ raid at Sullivan City game room

The Fireball City Game Room in Sullivan City was raided after investigators with the sheriff's office received information about possible illegal activity taking place, according to a news release.

After the search warrant was executed, authorities arrested nine individuals who were charged with various illegal gaming-related offenses, according to the release. The identities of the nine individuals have not yet been released.

Gaming machines and an undetermined amount of cash were also seized during the raid.

The case remains under investigation.