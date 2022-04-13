2 charged in robbery outside Mission Walmart

Two individuals were charged in connection to a weekend robbery outside a Walmart in the city of Mission.

According to police, Alejandro Gonzalez approached a couple in the parking lot asking for money before pulling out a knife.

Police said Gonzalez grabbed the victim's purse and jumped into a getaway car allegedly driven by Roxana Hernandez.

A child was in the backseat, police said.