2 charged in robbery outside Mission Walmart
Two individuals were charged in connection to a weekend robbery outside a Walmart in the city of Mission.
According to police, Alejandro Gonzalez approached a couple in the parking lot asking for money before pulling out a knife.
Police said Gonzalez grabbed the victim's purse and jumped into a getaway car allegedly driven by Roxana Hernandez.
A child was in the backseat, police said.
