Border Patrol agent fatally shot Mexican man 3 times in Starr County, report says

KRGV file photo of the scene of a Border Patrol shooting in Starr County

A 31-year-old Mexican man was identified as the man who died following a Dec. 11 shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Starr County, according to a report issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The report did not name the man who was fatally shot in the incident. The Texas Department of Public Safety also said the Border Patrol agent involved in the shooting was injured, but the report does not provide details regarding the agent’s injuries.

As previously reported, the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting that happened in Starr County near the riverbank on Midway Road between Rio Grande City and Roma on Dec. 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect dead following Border Patrol shooting in Starr County, DPS says

One man was killed following a struggle with a Border Patrol agent, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, CBP issued an incident report detailing what they said led to the shooting.

According to the report, Border Patrol agents in the area “observed several individuals walking north in camouflage clothing.” The agents later approached the group, causing many of them to flee back to Mexico.

A Border Patrol agent attempted to apprehend one male individual, later identified as the 31-year-old man from Mexico who died in the shooting.

“The agent transmitted via radio that he was in a fight and needed help,” the report states. “The agent reported he was engaged in an active struggle with the man for two minutes and ultimately discharged his CBP-issued firearm. The man sustained a total of three gunshot wounds.”

The unidentified Mexican man was hospitalized and pronounced dead later that evening.

According to the report, an autopsy was conducted and findings will be reported to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility upon completion of the report.??

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.