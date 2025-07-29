2 people in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Brownsville
Two people are in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The shooting happened Monday evening at the 200 block of Coria Street when two individuals "who were known to each other" had a dispute in the area.
According to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna, the suspect shot the victim, and a Brownsville police officer shot the suspect in response.
The suspect and the victim are both in critical condition, and Brownsville police officers were not hurt in the incident, Luna added.
The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting, Luna said.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
