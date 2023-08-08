2023 Two-A-Day Tour: La Joya Coyotes
La Joya, Texas -- The La Joya Coyotes went from 0-8 to winning their final two District 31-6A games in order to reach the playoffs. Coyotes made changes to both coordinator roles in hopes of sparking their team to another postseason appearance.
More News
News Video
-
Longtime Mid-Valley Emergency Management Coordinator passes away
-
City of Edinburg names a new fire chief
-
Local non-profit hosts specialty training on autism for McAllen ISD Police Department
-
City of Mission installs license plate readers that help investigators track suspects
-
Former Brownsville athletic coordinator sentenced for child sex crimes