x

2023 Two-A-Day Tour: La Joya Coyotes

5 hours 43 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 7:54 PM August 07, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

La Joya, Texas -- The La Joya Coyotes went from 0-8 to winning their final two District 31-6A games in order to reach the playoffs. Coyotes made changes to both coordinator roles in hopes of sparking their team to another postseason appearance.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days