2025 Pony League World Series Opening Ceremony in McAllen

The opening ceremony for the 2025 Pony League World Series was held on Wednesday night in McAllen.

Games will officially begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday with 210 teams competing from 12 different countries. Teams will be competing in divisions from 6u to 18u.

"The first year we held the event here in McAllen we had 62 teams," Pony League CEO & president Abraham Key said. "You can see that we've really come a long way. I think the very first year we had one, maybe two countries and now we're at 12. We have Central America, South America, Europe, Asia is here with several teams, Mexico. So, the expansion of the event is a tribute to the hard work that everybody does here in McAllen to organize this on our behalf."

The event will run through Sunday, July 20th.