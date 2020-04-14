21 more Cameron County residents test positive for coronavirus
BROWNSVILLE – On Monday, officials in Cameron County confirmed more positive cases of the coronavirus, bring the total number of cases to 216.
The county is reporting 21 more people have tested positive for the virus, according to a release. The new cases involve four Brownsville residents and 17 from Harlingen. They are all linked to previous cases.
The new cases in Harlingen all involve people over the age of 65.
According to a release, of the 216 cases, 70 patients have been cleared and released from isolation.
