3 intruders fatally shot in Houston-area burglary attempt
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a homeowner fatally shot three people who attempted to burglarize a Houston-area mobile home. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two males living in the mobile home saw three Hispanic men enter their residence in Channelview around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Gonzalez says one of the burglary suspects was armed with a pistol. He says one of the mobile home occupants hid in a room while the other fired a shotgun at the intruders. The homeowner was injured during an exchange of gunfire and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Gonzalez says the intruders were killed.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
DHS Secretary Mayorkas addresses end of Title 42 in Valley visit
-
Santa Rosa ISD considering four-day school week
-
Edinburg partners with new program that helps soldiers gain employment
-
Early voting for May 24 primary runoff elections underway
-
Made in the 956: Roma High School mariachi student earns full ride...