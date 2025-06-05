3 suspects accused of stealing car from Palmview Whataburger arrested
“Hundreds of tips” led to the arrest of three people accused of injuring a woman while stealing her car from a Whataburger parking lot, according to the Palmview Police Department.
The suspects were identified as an adult woman — Miranda San Juan — and two juveniles.
Palmview police previously reported that a woman fractured her foot on Saturday, May 17 while trying to prevent three people from stealing her vehicle at the Whataburger on East Palma Vista Drive.
The suspects reportedly ran over the woman’s foot while driving off in the vehicle. The suspects crashed the vehicle into a gas pump barrier of a nearby Stripes convenience store and fled on foot.
According to a Thursday news release, a call for public assistance generated hundreds of tips, which helped police identify the suspects and apprehend them.
Hidalgo County jail records show San Juan was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Saturday, May 31, and remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.
All three suspects are facing charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.
