4 arrested in connection to stolen credit card operation

The Pharr Police Department recovered 81 credit cards and arrested four people in connection to a stolen credit card operation, the department announced.

Two more suspects are also wanted by police, according to a Saturday news release from the department.

Pharr police officers were dispatched to the Stripes convenience store near Military Road and Jackson Road Saturday afternoon in reference to a suspicious subject by the gas pump swiping credit cards, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they found two subjects – Jorge Ramirez, 32, and Carla Castillo, 24 - from Port Arthur, Texas, in possession of 81 credit cards.

During the investigation, police arrived at the Woodspring Suites hotel in Pharr and arrested two other individuals from Houston – Alfredo Arroyo, 42, and Emmanuel Izaguirre, 38.

“The subjects were running a stolen credit card operation used to steal fuel from local convenient stores and being resold,” the news release stated.

Police are seeking two other suspects in connection to the investigation: a man named Cande Rios and another unknown male subject in a Black Ford F150 with the license plate number PJR-2010 and a white Mercedes SUV with the license plate number NDK-0810.

Those with information on the suspects are urged to call Pharr Crimestoppers at 956-787-8477.