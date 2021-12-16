4 hospitalized after DPS chase ends in a crash in Starr County

Authorities say a crash left four people hospitalized after the car they were in hit a power pole during a police chase.

The crash happened in the community of La Rosita Thursday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo, DPS troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when the driver instead sped off.

The driver wound up crashing into a power pole.

Authorities say those in the vehicle were involved in human smuggling.