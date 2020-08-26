4 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 822

Willacy County reported on Wednesday four more residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

A male in his 20’s, a male in his 70’s, a female in her 40’s and a female in her 60’s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 822 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.