5th Texas execution delayed in midst of virus outbreak

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A fifth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed because of the coronavirus spread around the state. Carlos Treviño’s execution, which had been set for June 3, was postponed to Sept. 30. The 45-year-old Treviño was condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in San Antonio. The execution date was changed on Thursday by state District Judge Jennifer Peña in San Antonio. Treviño’s attorneys had argued that the pandemic has created “insurmountable obstacles” to providing adequate legal representation.

