6 arrested following raid at Donna home

Clockwise from top left: Valentin Gonzalez, Alondra Jacquelin Rocha, Dora Rodriguez, Eliseo Martinez, Efrain Junior Estrada and Jhair Espinoza. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail.

Six people were arrested on Friday after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a home in Donna, according to police.

A large amount of narcotics, multiple firearms and a stolen vehicle were recovered during the raid on North Valley View Road, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.

Valentin Gonzalez, Alondra Jacquelin Rocha, Dora Rodriguez, Eliseo Martinez, Efrain Junior Estrada and Jhair Espinoza were all arrested on multiple charges, including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of firearm, failure to identify and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a news release.

The raid was conducted by the Law Enforcement Emergency Regional Response SWAT Team following a month-long investigation conducted by Donna police and the FBI.