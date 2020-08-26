9 students, driver taken to hospitals after school bus crash
DALLAS (AP) - An accident on a Dallas interstate involving as many as four vehicles caused a school bus to overturn, sending nine students and the driver to hospitals.
The crash was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 30 at Loop 12. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says the bus was carrying 10 students from Bishop Dunne Catholic School when it rolled onto its side and into a roadside ditch.
Evans says none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. One student was released to his parents. No other injuries were reported.
