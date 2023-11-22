A Closer Look: Texas Gun Laws

WESLACO - The string of recent mass shootings reignites the gun debate.

The law for gun sales in the state of Texas is set by the federal government.

Texas doesn't put any additional laws or restrictions on gun sales.

Generally speaking, as long as you're 18, or 21 depending on the type of gun, if you can pass a background check, you can buy one.

In Texas there aren't any laws banning the purchase of AK-47 style weapons like the El Paso shooter.

There's also no "red flag laws" blocking someone in a crisis from buying a gun, or allowing courts to intervene when a person shows warning signs of violence.

Watch the video for the full story.