Abbott: DHS to hold mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande Valley

The Department of Homeland Security will hold a mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley next week, Gov. Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd announced Friday morning.

It's unclear what day, exactly, the mass vaccination event will take place.

In a statement, Abbott said he looks forward to the Biden administration following through and fully vaccinating Border Patrol agents in Texas.

“We are glad to hear that the Biden Administration is finally stepping up and holding a mass vaccination clinic next week for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley who had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID. It is unfortunate that, after months of inaction, we had to publicly call on the federal government to protect these brave men and women and provide the necessary vaccine allocations. These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas.”

