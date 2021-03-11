More state troopers headed to border as part of Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star

It’s likely Rio Grande Valley residents will see more state troopers on the roads.

It's part of Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star, a program with the goal of fighting what the governor calls President Biden's open border policy.

But some Valley residents say the added state law-enforcement is unnecessary.

"They have enough,” said Pharr resident Maria Carr. “They have enough Border Patrol.

In recent years, Abbott and former Governor Rick Perry have implemented these similar strategies, even though enforcement is limited in what they can do.

"The state has not been doing what the federal government should be doing because the state is not in the business of immigration control," said U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo).

Experts say that the added presence of state troopers and the National Guard will simply be giving human and drug smugglers the impression that their criminal activity is not welcome.

"So, many of the Texas residents there on the border are the ones that are being affected,” said Steve Romero, a criminal justice expert. “The ones that were being pulled over. It was literally just a lot of traffic stops."

Border Patrol Union Vice President Hector Garza thinks otherwise, saying the operation will be helpful to federal immigration officials.

