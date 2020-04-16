Agent: NFL star Von Miller has COVID-19, is in good spirits
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
AURORA, Colorado (AP) - Von Miller’s agent says the NFL star has tested positive for the coronavirus and wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show doubters how serious the disease is. Joby Branion tells The Associated Press that Miller is resting at his home in Denver and plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
