Alamo police identify fourth suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting

The Alamo Police Department has identified the fourth suspect in the deadly shooting that took place at a McDonald's parking lot.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 20. Officers responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of West Frontage Road and found an unidentified man had been shot multiple times.

Police are searching for 31-year-old Carlos Alfredo Rivera Jasso. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'7 in height, weighing around 200 pounds with a dark complexion. Jasso has a skeleton hand tattoo on his right hand, along with multiple other tattoos.

Alamo police say Jasso is wanted for murder and an active arrest warrant has been issued. They warn the public that he is an active Tri-City Bomber Gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking the public to not approach Jasso if they see him, instead contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454 or Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-702-8477.