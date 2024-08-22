Third arrest made in deadly Alamo shooting at McDonald’s parking lot

Jose Alberto Jimenez Jr. Photo credit, Alamo Police Department

A 26-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge Thursday in connection with a shooting at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Alamo that killed one person, according to police.

Jose Alberto Jimenez Jr. is expected to be arraigned on Friday, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

Jimenez was identified as the driver of a second vehicle that was seen arriving at the parking lot of the McDonald's located at 1018 West Frontage Road, and then driving away following the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 suspects in custody, 2 more on the run in deadly Alamo shooting

The shooting happened Tuesday at around 11:40 p.m. Police previously identified the victim as a 34-year-old man, but declined to identify him.

At a Wednesday press conference, Alamo police said the motive of the shooting is suspected to be "gang and narcotics-related."

Christina Montemayor, 44, and Albert Medina, 23, were arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in connection with the shooting. Bond was denied for both individuals.

Montemayor was identified as the driver of the other vehicle involved in the shooting, and turned herself in to police.

Medina was identified as the gunman in the shooting and was arrested in McAllen.

Solis said the male suspects are members of a gang.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation is urged to call the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454 or Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-638-1560.