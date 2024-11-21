Alamo police install new 911 system

The city of Alamo is installing a new 911 system in the hopes of saving lives.

The Alamo Police Department says they get about 200 911 calls per week. This year, the number of calls increased by 10 percent compared to last year.

That's why they're hoping their new system, Live 911, will help officers get to calls quicker.

"It cuts it in half, because we automatically are live, so we know what is going on every second. So as soon as the call comes out, we are out there in route," Alamo Police Department Lt. Adriana Cano said.

The new call system will connect the conversation to all the computers inside police officers' units. Officers will then get a GPS ping of where the call is coming from.

Currently, dispatchers collect information and then send it to officers through their radios.

The new system is expected to be up and running in about three weeks.