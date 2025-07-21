Alamo residents call for improved street lighting

The city of Alamo is working to improve lighting around the city.

City leaders say they want to install new LED lights on streets and in neighborhoods. They said the lack of lighting causes a safety concern, especially in neighborhoods near parks.

"Once it gets nighttime, it's super dark here," Alamo resident Michelle Guinn said.

Guinn has lived on Ellis Avenue for two years. She says it's a quiet neighborhood where kids like to play, the problem is that the street doesn't have any streetlights.

"People like to walk around, so at night you have to drive real cautiously, especially because you see people with their pets," Guinn said.

Alamo city officials want to hear from people who live in their city about issues like that.

"We're taking inventory of areas where lighting needs to be replaced, or we need to install new lighting," Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.

Residents can submit their input through a survey where they can choose if their neighborhood is in need of light or if other areas need light, like parks and roads.

"The only way we can get this done is by their help, by their input," Garza said.

Residents have until the end of July to submit their input. To fill out the survey, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.