Alcorn State names Bussie to lead men's basketball

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Alcorn State men’s basketball program has a new leader at its helm. The university, in a news release Thursday, said Landon Bussie has been named as the team’s head coach. He replaces Montez Robinson whose contract was not renewed after the Braves went 15-15 this season and had just one winning season over five years. Bussie spent the last six seasons at Prairie View A&M as an assistant coach, helping the Panthers win regular season SWAC titles in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

