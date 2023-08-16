Alligators at South Padre Island sanctuary being sent to Beaumont due to lack of space

Nobody said it's easy to catch an alligator, let along rounding up eight of them.

As the head alligator keeper at the South Padre Island Birding Nature & Alligator Sanctuary, Jake Reinbolt participated in capturing the alligators on Tuesday.

Each one will be taken to a sanctuary in Beaumont, as the lake that houses the alligators at SPI is full.

“Every single one of these alligators is one that was in the wild and someone fed them,” Reinbolt explained. “Those alligators either have to be put down or taken to a sanctuary like ours."

Reinbolt got a hand in snaring the alligators from Juan Diego Lara and Lorenzo Duke.

“Not a lot of people take the effort to learn about animals they're afraid of,” Reinbolt said, adding that he wants people to understand that they can coexist with gators, and keep a safe distance.

"Really what we're trying to do instead of catching more alligators is teaching more [people] not to feed them,” Reinbolt said.

Watch the video above for the full story.