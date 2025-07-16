Alton, Palmview reach new agreement to speed up house fire response times

Shorter response times to house fires is the goal of a new agreement and partnership between the city of Alton and Palmview.

From now on, if someone calls 911 to report a house fire in Alton, Palmview firefighters will automatically show up. The same goes if there is a house fire in Palmview.

"We are just trying to find better ways to serve our community, to serve our people and also keep the safety of our firefighters in mind," Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez said.

The automatic agreement only covers structure fires.