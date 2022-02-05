Alton providing weather necessities to those in need

Donations are helping families stay warm in Alton during this cold snap.

The Alton Recreation Center is filled with jackets, hoodies, socks, gloves and blankets to give to residents in need.

All donated items are for the city’s emergency pantry, which has been up and running for two weeks.

“Just yesterday alone we served 134 family members that is how great the need is in this community, Alton Community Services Director Samm Mercado said.

Those wishing to donate to the center are asked to call 956-432-0760.