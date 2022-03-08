Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing 11-year-old girl, last seen in Burnet, Texas.

Officials are searching for Helen Pierce, who was last seen on Sunday, March 6 on the 900 block of North Hill Street in Burnet at about 11:30 p.m.

She's described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Pierce was last seen with blonde highlights in her hair, wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Officials say she is four feet, ten inches tall and about 100 pounds.

Police are also looking for an unknown make in connection with Pierce's abduction. The man was last heard from in Burnet.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the girl's abduction is asked to call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-8080.