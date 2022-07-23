American Red Cross aiding first responders battling the heat

The American Red Cross is best known for assisting in natural disasters, but they also help first responders beat the heat.

Edinburg Fire Department deputy Chief Ubaldo Perez says firefighters suffering from heat exhaustion while battling summer fires is not unheard of.

But that's where the American Red Cross steps in to provide extra support, and what they call canteen services.

“The American Red Cross has always been a partner of the fire service,” Perez said. “We definitely know that anytime we need assistance with any kind of rehab for our firefighters, the American Red Cross is there."

"We send volunteers out to the site, and we provide water, snacks to the first responders," American Red Cross South Texas Chapter Executive Director David Luna said. "The past several weeks we've responded to fires almost daily… so that's quite a bit more than what we typically do."

Luna also offered advice for Valley residents dealing with the heat.

"Those that are working outside really have to be very careful and make sure that they're hydrated," Luna said.

Those interested in volunteering for the American Red Cross can call 956-423-0523 for more information.