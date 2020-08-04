x

Amid pandemic, TV and radio stations in Mexico will broadcast educational programming

Tuesday, August 04 2020

Mexico recently announced that major television and radio stations will broadcast educational programs — allowing students who can't attend classes because of the coronavirus pandemic to keep learning.

The Mexican government struck deals with four national broadcasters to provide educational programs to about 30 million students.

Students without a television will be able to listen to the lessons over the radio.

Watch the video for the full story.

