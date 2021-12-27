Angel Line Bunk Beds recalled due to strangulation hazards

Nearly 40,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to potential entrapment and strangling hazards.

The Angel Line Bunk Beds with angled ladders, which were recalled Dec. 22, have a safety issue that can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after a two-year-old in Ohio got caught in a gap in the bunk bed ladder and died from strangulation.

The three models that were recalled were sold online from March 206 through June 2021 by Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair.

• Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed. Model Numbers: 71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67

• Creston Twin over twin Bunk Bed. Model Numbers:71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75

• Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed. Model Numbers:71420-21 and 71420-75

Consumers should stop using the beds immediately and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit.

For more information, click here.