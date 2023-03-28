Animal welfare organization pushing for all shelters in the Valley to have a no-kill status

A national animal welfare organization is launching a new effort to make all animal shelters no-kill by 2025.

Best Friends Animal Society is hoping to get support from Weslaco city leaders and the community. They will be hosting an open house at the Hampton Inn in Weslaco on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss their no kill animal shelter campaign.

The Best Friends Animal Society defines no kill shelters as those that reach a 90% or higher no kill rate.

The organization's director says the city of Weslaco is among one of the highest killing shelters in the state. Weslaco does take in animals from their city and 10 others.

The non-profit says they have obtained the city's euthanasia rates, and they plan on sharing it with people at the meeting. They also plan to talk about ways they can help the city save lives.

"Reiterating a bit about the lifesaving programs that we have, that we advocate for that are proven and effective practices, So, talking a little bit about the solutions that we've been talking to city leadership," Laura Donahue with Best Friends Animal Society said.

The city provided the following statement:

"The city of Weslaco has met with the Best Friends organization in reference to implementing certain programs that would help the Rio Grande Valley's overpopulation problem in our area. We are waiting on Best Friends to provide a copy of their proposed Memorandum of Understanding to determine how we can collaborate to meet our common goal."