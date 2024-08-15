Anuncian documental del Mariachi del RGV 'Going Varsity in Mariachi'
Un nuevo documental de Netflix, presentando el mariachi de la escuela.
Secundaria del norte de Edinburg, pronto tendrá un estreno.
El documental sigue al maestro, Abel Acuna, y dos de los capitanes adolescentes del grupo, mientras se preparan para competir a nivel estatal.
La película, producida por el famoso músico y dramaturgo, Lin Manuel Miranda.
Y puedes ver "Going Varsity in Mariachi", en Netflix a partir del 29 de agosto.
