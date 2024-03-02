x

Aquí Entre Nos: ‘Dune: Part Two’ superará $80 millones en la taquilla

By: Tania Garza

Los pronósticos de la industria muestran que el primer fin de semana de la secuela de ciencia ficción, “Dune: Part Two”, podría alcanzar los 80 millones de dólares.

Es más que la taquilla total de cualquier película estrenada en 2024 hasta el momento.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

