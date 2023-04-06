Aquí entre nos: Estreno de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” programado para junio
Aquí está el último vistazo a "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse". La secuela de la ganadora del Óscar "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" llega a los cines el 2 de junio.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
