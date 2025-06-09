Arrest made after motorcycle crash injures McAllen firefighter

A man was charged with intoxication assault following a collision between the truck he was driving and a motorcycle, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The crash happened Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. in the intersection of Dove Avenue and North Ware Road.

Paul Cooper Garza, 53, was remanded to the Hidalgo County jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond in connection with the crash, according to a news release.

Cooper was identified as the driver of the truck that collided with a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old firefighter with the McAllen Fire Department.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria identified the victim as a firefighter, and said the man was treated at the scene and hospitalized with several injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.