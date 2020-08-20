Arrest of human smugglers leads to discovery of nearly 50 undocumented immigrants

On Wednesday, a traffic stop lead to the arrest of human smugglers and the discovery of nearly 50 undocumented immigrants.

DPS requested the assistance of McAllen Border Patrol after a trooper stopped an unrefrigerated commercial box truck for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the trooper found 15 people attempting to conceal themselves in the cargo area of the vehicle.

Agents determined all the subjects were illegally present in the United States.

According to a news release, additional information led troopers and agents to a home in Mission that was suspected of operating as a human smuggling stash house.

Troopers and agents discovered 11 additional illegal aliens inside the residence.

According to the news release, in the last three days agents have foiled an additional five human smuggling attempts that led to the arrest of the drivers and 23 undocumented immigrants.

DPS took custody of the driver and the box truck. Border Patrol took custody of the remaining subjects and processed them accordingly.

Agents encourage the public to report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.