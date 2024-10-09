x

Arrestan a Jacob Daniel Alejandro buscado por evasión de arresto y posesión de narcóticos en el condado Cameron

En un caso donde trabajaron conjuntamente oficiales del sheriff y la policía de Harlingen, finalmente el pasado jueves 3 de octubre encontraron a Jabob Daniel Alejandro, de 22 años, quien era buscado en el condado Cameron por evasión de arresto con un vehículo y posesión de narcóticos.

Luego de comprobarse  su identidad, ingresó a la prisión del condado.

